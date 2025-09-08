Ariana Grande's brother Frankie under fire over reaction to Tate McRae's performance

Ariana Grande's brother under fire over reaction to Tate's performance

Frankie Grande sparked debate online after viewers accused him of throwing shade at Tate McRae during her performance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The 42-year-old Broadway performer, who was seated in the front row alongside sister Ariana Grande and their family, was captured on a backstage POV camera appearing to scowl and shake his head while McRae, performed a medley of her hits Revolving Door and Sports Car, as per Daily Mail.

Clips of the moment quickly circulated on social media, with some fans calling him “dramatic” and accusing him of giving “hater energy."

Others joked that he looked upset because McRae might be coming for Ariana’s pop crown.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism.

Some users defended Frankie, suggesting the flashing lights may have caused an unflattering reaction, while others compared his expression to Rihanna’s famously misinterpreted reactions at award shows.

Shortly after, Frankie appeared to clear up the confusion on the VMAs Celeb POV livestream.

“I love Tate McRae. I’m obsessed with her. She’s beautiful and her makeup artist killed it today,” he gushed, later enthusiastically shaking McRae’s hand when introduced by Ariana backstage.

Despite his clarification, some fans accused him of doing “damage control” after the online chatter.

Still, the incident added extra buzz to a night already dominated by Ariana, who won Video of the Year and Best Pop Video for Brighter Days Ahead.