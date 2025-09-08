Lady Gaga honors fiancé Michael Polansky in tearful VMAs speech

Lady Gaga became emotional after winning the Artist of the Year trophy at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

In her award acceptance speech, the 39-year-old singer dedicated the victory to her partner Michael Polansky, to whom she got engaged last year.

“To my partner in all things, Michael, creating this year with you was a beautiful, beautiful dream,” said Lady.

“And you have been my partner every step of the way. I dedicate this to you, to my love," she added.

The Bad Romance hitmaker also dedicated the win to the audience.

"Thank you, little monsters, my fans, for always supporting me and always supporting the monster in me," said Lady.

“I thought about what it means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding,” she explained.

“Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone’s heart, where it grows its roots and reminding them to dream," the Poker Face artist added.

It is pertinent to mention that Lady has been dating Michael since 2019. Recently, in an interview with Variety, the singer revealed that it was Michael who encouraged her to lean back into the "joy" of pop music.