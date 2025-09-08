Jimmy Kimmel outshines Ken Jennings, Steve Harvey at 2025 Creative Arts Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel wins Best Host trophy at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel added another feather to his cap as he won the Outstanding Host trophy at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The 57-year-old TV personality won the award for hosting the quiz show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, beating Elizabeth Banks, Steve Harvey, Ken Jennings, and Colin Jost.

In his acceptance speech, Jimmy acknowledged the game show's original host, Regis Philbin, who breathed his last in July 2020.

Recently, in an interview with Variety, Jimmy discussed his return to his roots to host Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

“​​I started as a game show host,” he said last month. "My first television job was as the co-host on Win Ben Stein’s Money on Comedy Central. In our first year, Ben and I won the Emmy for best game show host. We’d never been to an award show of any kind. We couldn’t believe we were even nominated.”

He further said, “I think the only reason we were nominated was because there weren’t that many game shows on the air. The idea that we would beat Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak — we had no thoughts planned, no delusions."

"We were just excited to be flown to New York for the Emmy Awards. And then when we won, I gave my Emmy to Susan Lucci, who — when you talk about losing streaks — is the most famous actress with one of all time," continued the TV host.

“So when I won, Ben had used all the time talking, and I just said, it’s ridiculous that we’re here for the first time and we won the Emmy and Susan Lucci is sitting there, and she doesn’t have one,” added Jimmy. “I walked down, she was in the front row, and I handed her my Emmy, and went back to my seat."