Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter take over MTV's Video Music Awards

MTV's Video Music Awards see stars like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande take center stage

Pop singer Ariana Grande claimed the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards, and Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter scored major honors, at a star-studded celebration of fan favorites in New York on Sunday.

Grande won video of the year for "Brighter Days Ahead," earning her the biggest award of the night at the fan-voted awards.

"Art has been a safe space for me since I was a kid. I'm so grateful I get to do this," Grande said as she held the MTV Moon Person trophy on stage at the UBS Arena.

Minutes earlier, Grande took the best pop prize and thanked her father, who acted for the first time in the "Brighter Days Ahead" video. She called him "the best scene partner, and dad, in the world."

Lady Gaga was crowned artist of the year at the start of the show, prevailing over VMA favorites Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

Gaga, currently on tour with her album "Mayhem," took the stage in a black-and-purple ruffled gown with giant sleeves.

"I cannot begin to tell you what this means to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding," Gaga said before dashing off to perform a concert at Madison Square Garden.

Gaga's win prevented Beyonce or Swift from emerging as the most-honored artist in VMA history. The pair remained tied at 30 VMAs each.

Gaga also landed best collaboration for "Die with a Smile," a duet with Bruno Mars that had been in the running for the video award that went to Grande.

Sabrina Carpenter claimed best album for "Short n' Sweet."

"I really don't take for granted when you guys take the time out of your lives to listen to an album," the pop singer said. "I'm just the luckiest girl in the world."

"APT.," a collaboration between Bruno Mars and K-pop singer Rose, won the VMA for song of the year.

Rose, 28 and a member of the group Blackpink, dedicated her win to her 16-year-old "oddball" self.

"This is a really big moment for 16-year-old me, and for anyone else dreaming of being accepted equally for their hard work," she said on stage.

English singer Yungblud belted "Crazy Train" to kick off a musical tribute to late British rocker Ozzy Osbourne with Nuno Bettencourt on guitar. Aerosmith members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry joined for a rousing version of "Mama, I'm Coming Home" that had the audience waving their hands in the air.

Mariah Carey received a lifetime achievement award and talked about the fun of making music videos.

Videos are "mini movies visualising the sheer fantasy of it all," she said. "And sometimes it's just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn't do in real life."

The VMAs began airing on MTV in 1984 and became known for memorable moments such as an onstage kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears and Gaga's appearance in a raw meat dress. Sunday's ceremony was broadcast live on CBS and on MTV.

In other awards, folk-pop singer Alex Warren was named best new artist.