Victoria Beckham playfully mocks David as he shows off homemade jam

Victoria Beckham was back to her playful ways on Sunday as she teased husband David Beckham while he made jam from plums grown in their Cotswolds garden.

Filming in their country kitchen after a summer spent yachting around Europe, the former Spice Girl shared footage of David proudly presenting his creation, humorously dubbed “David Beckjam.”

Admiring the results, Victoria quipped about his “impressive plums,” continuing the couple’s long tradition of banter that began with her famous “Goldenballs” nickname revealed in 2001.

According to Daily Mail, the ex-footballer documented the process on Instagram, showing off baskets of freshly picked fruit before joking, “Darling, my plums are simmering!” He later labeled his jars with the playful new brand name.

Moreover, the jam-making came amid ongoing speculation over tensions with the couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, who recently shared his own jam tutorial online.

The 26-year-old, an aspiring chef, has reportedly had little contact with his parents in recent months, further fueling talk of a family rift.

While Brooklyn’s video drew comparisons to Meghan Markle’s recent launch of her own artisanal spreads, David and Victoria appeared focused on enjoying their countryside lifestyle, with the football legend often sharing updates from his garden and beehives.

Furthermore, the couple did, however, reunite with their other children last week to celebrate son Romeo’s 23rd birthday in London, though Brooklyn was notably absent.