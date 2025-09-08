Kirsten Dunst stuns at TIFF tribute awards at 'Roofman' premiere

Kirsten Dunst brought star power to the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday as she stepped out for the Tribute Awards and the premiere of her new film Roofman.

The 43-year-old actress stepped out in a lacy off-the-shoulder gown that swept the red carpet, before later changing into a striking figure-hugging grey dress with cut-out detailing across the midriff.

According to Daily Mail, Dunst was joined by her Roofman co-star Channing Tatum, who cut a sharp figure in an all-black suit.

Speaking at the event, Tatum admitted he felt “intimidated” to work with the seasoned actress, describing her career as “incredible” and confessing he was eager to impress.

As per the outlet, he recalled being especially moved by her early performance in Interview with the Vampire, adding that he has long admired her work.

Moreover, the upcoming film Roofman is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger who gained notoriety for robbing McDonald’s restaurants by breaking in through the roof, and later hiding undetected inside a Toys “R” Us for six months.