Rose credits Bruno Mars after emotional VMAs win

Rose breaks down in tears after huge VMAs win

September 08, 2025

Rose shouts out Bruno Mars after 'APT' win at VMAs

BLACKPINK’s Rose received a huge honor at MTV VMAs.

On Sunday, the 2025 VMAs, Rose’s hit track APT, in collaboration with Bruno Mars, became the song of the year.

To accept the award, Rose came to the stage and paid an emotional tribute to Bruno for believing in her.

In her acceptance speech, the singer said, “I feel like this is a really big moment for myself and a lot of other people. Thank you so much, Bruno. I can’t believe this. I’m gonna call you after, thank you so much for believing in me.”

She went on to add, “Twelve years later I dedicate this award to my 16-year-old self who dreamed and to all those who have watched me grow into the artist I am today. Every single one of you has put me here. Now I believe there is no imposter in the world when MTV has given me this award at the VMAs.”

“This is a really big moment for 16-year-old me and anyone else who has dreamed of being accepted equally for their hard work. As my therapist tells me to do every day, I’d like to thank myself for not giving up even in the toughest of times,” Rose concluded.

APT marks BLACKPINK member’s lead single from her studio album Rosie, which was released in 2024.

