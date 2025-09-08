Major update on Daisy Ridley's upcoming movie

Daisy Ridley's 'We Bury the Dead' gets a new distributor

Daisy Ridley, best known for the Star Wars films, is set to appear in the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller, We Bury the Dead, which now has a new distributor in the U.K. and Ireland.



Earlier, Neon International had the rights, but a recent report said that Signature Entertainment has acquired them.

Elizabeth Williams, who represented the latter as the chief commercial officer, and Kristen Figeroid, the president of international sales and distribution of the former company, negotiated and eventually sealed the deal.

“’We Bury the Dead’ was immediately appealing thanks to its commercial genre, excellent performances, and quality production values,” Signature Entertainment's exec says.

She continues, “We are thrilled to be both working with Neon to bring it to U.K. and Irish audiences and with Daisy Ridley once again after our success with ‘Magpie’ last year.”

Variety also reports the Neon International's head statement, who says, “Signature continues to be a trusted partner for us in the UK, and we are excited to see how their team brings this film to U.K. audiences.”

Zak Hilditch serves as the director and writer of the movie; as its logline reads, "The survival thriller follows Ava, a desperate woman whose husband is missing in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment."

"Hoping to find him alive, Ava joins a “body retrieval unit,” but her search takes a chilling turn when the corpses she’s burying start showing signs of life," the synopsis read.

It's expected that Daisy's We Bury the Dead will be out in cinemas in 2026.