How did Angelina Jolie's mother die?

Angelina Jolie's mother's cause of death revealed

It is well-known that Marcheline Bertrand, who is the mother of Angelina Jolie, died after a long battle with dual cancers: ovarian and breast.



Now, her daughter is set to play a character in her forthcoming movie, Couture, who is diagnosed with breast cancer while working as a director covering a fashion event in Paris.

As the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, she was visibly emotional at a question from the audience about her message of "hope" to those who are struggling with cancer.

Before composing herself, Angelina choked up a bit; perhaps memories of her late mother, whom she lost at just the age of 56 in 2007, flashed.

"I'm very sorry for your loss," the Lara Croft actress said to the audience member who said he had recently lost a friend to cancer.

She continued, "I think I will say that one thing I remember my mother saying when she had cancer was, she said to me once, we had had a dinner and people were asking her how she was feeling, and she said, 'All anybody ever asks me about is cancer.'"

Her statement from the stage at the Princess of Wales Theatre holds significant weight, as she herself lost a dear one to the disease.

"So I would say, if you know someone who is going through something, ask them about everything else in their life as well, you know? They’re a whole person and they’re still living," she noted.

Meanwhile, Angelina-led Couture is yet to receive a date for theatrical release.