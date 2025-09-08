Dua Lipa celebrates 'incredible' two nights in Chicago

Dua Lipa drops glimpse from Radical Optimism tour show in Chicago

Dua Lipa shared a glimpse from her Radical Optimism Tour shows in Chicago.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the songstress posted a carousel of photos and clips from two nights in Chicago.

During the Chicago stop, Lipa also welcomed Chaka Khan, an American singer, for a surprise performance.

The post featured striking shots of Lipa on stage and glimpses of her performance with Khan.

In the caption, the Levitating hitmaker wrote, “I [heart emoji] CHICAGO!”

She added, “thank you thank you thank you for your energy! What an incredible two nights in your city!!!”

“AND I GOT TO SING WITH THE QUEEN OF FUNK @chakakhan !!!!” the songstress concluded.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love.

One wrote, “I was there last night!! I loved you. You were incredible. Best concert I’ve ever been to.”

Another added, “THATS MY VIDEO OMG.”

“You are my FAVORITE! I listen to you every day as I’m getting ready and you’re so inspiring, beautiful and talented,” the third commented.

Adding, “I would’ve loved to see your show in Chicago as I’m from there but move to Scottsdale Arizona and you’re not coming by us. you are AMAZING!!!”

Next, Dua Lipa is set to perform in Bostos as part of her Radical Optimism Tour.