Yungblud honours Ozzy Osbourne with iconic VMA tribute

Yungblud pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the VMAs

Yungblud just paid an iconic tribute to the late legend, Ozzy Osbourne, at the MTV VMAs.

The Hello Heaven, Hello singer teamed up with Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Steven Tyler, and Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt for a musical performance.

On the red carpet of the event, Yungblud said of the Black Sabbath star, who died on July 22, that his hero was “with” him because he was wearing a cross necklace previously owned by Ozzy.

He told E! News: "He's here with me. I've got his cross on, Ozzy forever, man."

Yungblud has found it "really hard" to come to terms with the War Pigs rocker’s death but is determined to continue to honour him by covering the Black Sabbath song Changes during all his shows.

He said: "To get to know a hero of yours, and then he passes away as you kind of start to really get to know each other as humans, was really hard.”

"But I'm gonna play this song every night for the rest of my life and keep that guy's legacy alive,” the Zombie crooner mentioned, adding, "He was everything for me, and I love the family."

Opening the tribute, the 28-year-old rock star began with Ozzy’s iconic Crazy Train and Changes, with Nuno shredding the guitar, then being joined by Aerosmith’s Steven and Joe for Mama, I’m Coming Home.

After their performance concluded, the four embraced each other and Yungblud shouted, "Ozzy forever man!"