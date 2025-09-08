Matthew McConaughey reveals how a year in Australia transformed his life

Matthew McConaughey opens up about his life in Australia

Matthew McConaughey has recently reflected on a year that he spent as an exchange student in Warnervale on the Central Coast of New South Wales in Australia.

During an interview with Steller magazine, the Hollywood actor candidly disclosed what he has learned from the year he spent in Australia and also how it changed his life.

"I learnt a lot about myself and who I wanted to be,” the Oscar winner began by saying.

Recalling the lesson he has learned, he noted, “Those are priceless memories and lessons I needed at that time in my life.”

Showing gratitude for the experience, McConaughey said, “I wouldn’t change anything because living there made me who I am today, all those years later."

Sharing that the host family was kind-hearted and generous, the 55-year-old actor continued, “we have to be thrown off balance to find our footing.”

However, in his 2021 memoir, Greenlights, he wrote that he had a "terrible" time, describing "living in hell," and added , "No one wanted to party and the chicks were not digging me.”

In the same conversation, the Intersteller actor talked about his current life in Texas with his family too.

“We practice gratitude every day. We make it a point to get comfortable being uncomfortable. In the end, staying grounded means caring for yourself, caring for those around you, and giving back whenever you can," he concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Matthew McConaughey tied the knot with Brazilian-American model, Camila Alves, in 2012, and the couple shares three kids, Levi, Vida, and Livingston.