Selena Gomez melts hearts with sweet words for Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez gushes over Benny Blanco ahead of fairytale wedding

Selena Gomez is letting everyone know what Benny Blanco really means to her.

Ahead of their fairytale wedding ceremony, the singer and actress can't stop gushing over her fiance Benny.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding date revealed

Taking to Instagram Stories, Selena shared an adorable selfie with Benny, playfully posing with a slice of lime.

In the caption, Selena wrote, "Nobody makes me laugh the way you do."

This comes as the couple has reportedly finalized details of their wedding.

As per TMZ, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to exchange vows in the end of September in Southern California, with Montecito or Santa Barbara being considered as potential venues.

On the other hand, the Only Murders in the Building actress celebrated her bachelorette party in Mexico with close friends last month.

The duo started dating in 2023 and since then became one of Hollywood’s most talked couples. Selena and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024.