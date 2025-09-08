Justin Bieber leaves wife Hailey shaken with his new 'fascination'

Justin Bieber leaves wife Hailey shaken with his new obsession

Justin Bieber is raising concerns again, as his reported “gun obsession” and “erratic” behaviour are said to be making his wife, Hailey Bieber, increasingly nervous.

According to Radar Online, the 31-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter has grown fixated on guns and is involved in accumulating a large collection, which has worried his wife Hailey, as she is forcing him to find a less scary hobby.

Justin sparked more fear when he recently shared photographs of himself shooting rifles, handguns, and shotguns in an open field with a box full of ammo next to him.

In the picture, the Baby hitmaker was shirtless and showing his tattooed body with safety goggles and protective headphones on.

The insider shared, "Justin's started collecting guns and his big new passion is firing them on the practice range or some remote spot in the wilderness. He's constantly obsessing over the next guns."

"Hailey is nervous about his fascination with firearms and trying to get him to find something else to entertain himself with, but there's not much she can do besides keep an eye on him,” the source claimed. “If she pushes too hard, he sulks and quits talking to her or posts another angry diatribe."

"Justin's a good shot, the problem is he thinks in extremes and makes it the focus of his life. It's not sitting well with people,” the insider noted.