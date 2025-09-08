Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding guest list exposed after Paris Hilton slip

Paris Hilton's sister spills Selena Gomez wedding secret at VMAs

Paris Hilton's sister Nicky has spilled major secret about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding.

During their red carpet appearance at the 2025 MTV VMAs in New York, the Hilton sisters were asked which celebrity wedding they'd most like to attend this year.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Nicky chose Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, while Paris pointed toward Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's photo, prompting her sister to drop the bombshell.

"Aren’t you attending that?” Nicky asked, to which Paris laughingly responded, "Yeah, I was not gonna say that."

"Sorry, I only know that cause I saw your calendar from your assistant," Nicky said, trying to cover her tracks.

For their red carpet look Paris Hilton donned black leather minidress featuring a choker halter neck, covered in golden flames.

Meanwhile, Nicky Hilton opted for a powder-blue floor-length gown with an elegant thigh-high slit.

This comes amid reports suggesting that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will tie the knot later this month in Southern California.