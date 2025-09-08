Paul McCartney stirs chaos for Paul Mescal ahead of Beatles biopic

Paul McCartney creates trouble for Paul Mescal ahead of Beatles biopic

Paul McCartney is already making waves as Paul Mescal gets ready to step into his shoes for the upcoming Beatles biopic.

For those unaware, McCartney is the focus of one of Sam Mendes’ four Beatles movies about each band member.

Radar Online reported that the 83-year-old English musician is keeping Mescal, who is portraying him, at a distance.

The source revealed, "Paul (Mescal) is embarking on a 10-month crash course into becoming McCartney ahead of filming.”

"What's awkward is how little face time Paul is getting with McCartney, who has his own crammed schedule and a massive business to run,” they added.

The Carmen star, who is receiving a little “help” from the crooner of Oh! Darling, is being advised to “let it be” while working on the films.

Per the insider, Mescal is watching old videos and interviews to study McCartney’s way of speaking and mannerisms. He also has to lose the muscle he built for Gladiator 2 and gain some weight.

"It's a bit of a buzzkill that he isn't able to extensively shadow Sir Paul himself as part of his research. But then again, he is playing the young Paul and not the old Paul,” the source noted.