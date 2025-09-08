Matthew McConaughey unveils his ‘liquid courage' that scored his lady love

Matthew McConaughey reveals his ways to date

Matthew McConaughey just revealed that he needed “liquid courage” to score a date with Camila Alves.

The Hollywood actor met the model at a bar in Los Angeles back in 2006 and mentioned the name of the tequila he was drinking at the time.

He told Australia's Stellar magazine: "We met over margaritas almost two decades ago. I saw Camila from across the bar and didn’t think 'who is that?', I thought 'What is that?' Tequila gave me the liquid courage to call her over and we’ve been together ever since," he confessed.

The couple began their romance and then went to on to marry each other in 2012 and are now parents to three children.

Previously, Camila also revealed that her romance with Matthew almost faltered after he introduced her to his mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe.

Speaking on Southern Living's Biscuits Jam podcast, Camila explained: "She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me.”

"She would call me by all of Matthew's ex-girlfriends' names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff,” she further revealed.

Camilla has since gone on to forge an "amazing relationship" with Matthew’s mom, saying, "I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me, it can get tricky sometimes. We always end with a good laugh and a joke."