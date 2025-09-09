Prince Harry warned about his approach with King Charles

Prince Harry has just been handed advice about his future chances with King Charles

Following news that Prince Harry will not be meeting with King Charles, an expert has offered the Duke advice for his future meetings.

The advice in question comes from The chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer.

He spoke about this with Newsweek, and the report comes after reports surfaced that Prince Harry will not be able to meet his father during this four-day trip to the UK, which he’s undertaken for the WellChild Awards and the Children in Need initiative.

The expert started rather candidly and straight off said, “I think the way to get this done is going to be different than through palace aides.”

Mr Schiffer also acknowledged that to do this, the royal will “have to find some relationship that [he] can count on, and that will trust Harry to deliver for them, to put their capital with the king.”

The best course of action, according to the commentator is go go “through family or a very close personal friend of Charles who Harry still has a relationship with.”

“Doing it through palace aides is not the way to get this done because it then has the potential to invite others and then the king naturally is going to be protective.”

After all, “He doesn't want to look foolish,” Mr Schiffer added. And “Harry's going to need to deliver and to feel emotionally ready to deliver.”