Matthew McConaughey gets honest about his current life

Matthew McConaughey is currently based in Texas with his family, as he describes his situation there.



In a chat with Stellar Magazine, he says, “We practice gratitude every day. We make it a point to get comfortable being uncomfortable."

He continues, "In the end, staying grounded means caring for yourself, caring for those around you, and giving back whenever you can."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Academy-winning actor, who married Camila Alves in 2012, recalls his first interaction with her.

In 2006, Matthew recounts it was a bar in Los Angeles, where he first spotted the model, but admits he was at pains to approach her.

A glass of Tequila, he shares, helped his confidence. "We met over margaritas almost two decades ago. I saw Camila from across the bar and didn’t think 'who is that?', I thought 'What is that?'

"Tequila gave me the liquid courage to call her over, and we’ve been together ever since," he reveals.

Matthew and Camila have been married for over a decade as the pair shares three kids.