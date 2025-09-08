 
Tom Holland works hard to stay fit for new 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland gives an insight into his gym routine, which he describes as intense

By
Hassan Sohail
|

September 08, 2025

As filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues, Tom Holland says he works hard in the gym to stay fit for the movie.

In an interview with Vogue, the star shares, “I spent all day every day last week in wires, and most of the time I was upside down."

He continues, “And it's about being fit enough that you can do that every day to the best of your ability so that it doesn't hinder the character."

"You need to make sure that the energy throughout the entire movie is always growing because the audience will understand that," the actor adds.

To complement his intense gym routine, Tom says he is “always consuming" protein, adding that creatine is “a really, really important supplement when you're talking about longevity and staying fit and healthy.”

Along with physical fitness, Tom says he also focuses on his mental well-being by “going to movies…going out for dinner and looking nice and smelling nice."

“It helps your mental health, and your mental health helps your physical health. It's all connected,” he notes.

Physical and mental well-being is safe to say is connected to good sleep, as Tom elsewhere in the interview states he never compromises on this.

“When people brag about, oh, I only need four hours of sleep, it's like, poor you. I want 9, 10 hours sleep,” the British actor jokes.

In the meantime, Tom's Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be out in cinemas on July 31, 2026.

