Cheryl Hines considered Robert F. Kennedy Jr. divorce: Source

Photo: Cheryl Hines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. afraid of Olivia Nuzzi's new move: Source

Cheryl Hines is reportedly left shocked after journalist Olivia Nuzzi’s latest move.

According to RadarOnline.com, Hines' husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was previously linked to Nuzzi in what sources described as a “non-physical affair,” has been “blindsided” by the announcement of the 32-year-old reporter's upcoming tell-all memoir.

As per a source, the power couple “fear the revelations” that could emerge from the book.

“Bobby and Cheryl initially went through marital hell last year when the affair was first revealed,” a source shared.

The tipster even added, “She even considered divorce for a time, but they’ve since reconciled and were relieved the scandal had seemingly blown over.”

Photo: Olivia Nuzzi

Hines reportedly rejected Kennedy's suggestion that they “pretend to be separated” once the rumors first broke, instead choosing to stand by her husband’s public denial.

“Cheryl eventually and emphatically believed, without reservation, Bobby’s denial that he had an intimate relationship with Nuzzi,” the insider explained in conclusion.