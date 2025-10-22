 
Geo News

Cheryl Hines considered Robert F. Kennedy Jr. divorce: Source

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly had a rough last year

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 22, 2025

Photo: Cheryl Hines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. afraid of Olivia Nuzzis new move: Source
Photo: Cheryl Hines, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. afraid of Olivia Nuzzi's new move: Source

Cheryl Hines is reportedly left shocked after journalist Olivia Nuzzi’s latest move.

According to RadarOnline.com, Hines' husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was previously linked to Nuzzi in what sources described as a “non-physical affair,” has been “blindsided” by the announcement of the 32-year-old reporter's upcoming tell-all memoir.

Advertisement

As per a source, the power couple “fear the revelations” that could emerge from the book.

“Bobby and Cheryl initially went through marital hell last year when the affair was first revealed,” a source shared. 

The tipster even added, “She even considered divorce for a time, but they’ve since reconciled and were relieved the scandal had seemingly blown over.”

Photo: Olivia Nuzzi
Photo: Olivia Nuzzi

Hines reportedly rejected Kennedy's suggestion that they “pretend to be separated” once the rumors first broke, instead choosing to stand by her husband’s public denial.

“Cheryl eventually and emphatically believed, without reservation, Bobby’s denial that he had an intimate relationship with Nuzzi,” the insider explained in conclusion.

Advertisement
Emma Stone 'Bugonia' fans go the extra mile for the film video
Emma Stone 'Bugonia' fans go the extra mile for the film
Taylor Swift set to mark another major milestone
Taylor Swift set to mark another major milestone
Denise Welch gives honest verdict on Charli XCX, George Daniel's wedding
Denise Welch gives honest verdict on Charli XCX, George Daniel's wedding
Emma Stone reveals one thing she's super proud about regarding 'Bugonia'
Emma Stone reveals one thing she's super proud about regarding 'Bugonia'
Jeremy Allen White recalls special meeting with Bruce Springsteen
Jeremy Allen White recalls special meeting with Bruce Springsteen
Dakota Johnson teams up with Charli XCX for project
Dakota Johnson teams up with Charli XCX for project
Kim Kardashian grows as Kanye West loses home
Kim Kardashian grows as Kanye West loses home
Fleetwood Mac set to please fans with TV show, one-off concert video
Fleetwood Mac set to please fans with TV show, one-off concert