King Charles miles away as Prince Harry visits UK

King Charles's whereabouts revealed as Prince Harry visits UK

While Prince Harry has landed in the U.K. for a busy week of appearances, King Charles’ whereabouts have been revealed ahead of an expected reunion.

According to People, King Charles and Queen Camilla are at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.

The castle was the where the late Queen lived out her last days and passed away. It is also the favored summer vacation spot of the Royal Family.

The same day is also King Charles’ Accession Day, as he officially became King at the moment of his mother's death. His coronation took place months later on May 6, 2023.

This came after the King and Queen, accompanied by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, attended church services to mark Accession Day and to say prayers for Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who passed away on September 4.

Meanwhile, it is widely reported that Prince Harry and King Charles will have a face-to-face meeting during the Duke of Sussex’s U.K. visit.

The reports began circulating after their aides where photographed hanging out together.

Harry paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth by visiting her grave at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday. He is also set to attend the WellChild Awards in London and visit Nottingham to announce a major donation to Children in Need.

This marks Harry’s return to the U.K. after his last visit over his security case in April. It is widely believed that he hasn’t met his dad since February 2024, when he flew to the country after his dad announced his cancer diagnosis. The meeting was reportedly brief and lasted less than 30 minutes.