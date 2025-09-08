Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis open up about 'Knives Out' filming experience

Mila Kunis heaps praise over 'Knives Out' co-star Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig and Mila Kunis have opened up about their filming experience of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out.

In a recent interview with People, the Black Swan actresss confessed her fear of working with the co-star, while the No Time To Die actor was thrilled over filming the third instalment of Knives Out.

The 42-year-old actress began by saying, "I was like: 'There's no way that [Craig] won't be a wonderful person to work with... [But on day one I thought] 'This could go either which way."

Sharing positive thoughts she had for the movie cast, she continued, "This is going to be a really lovely production, or we're going to be in our own [bubbles, and] it's going to be fine'."

Recalling filming with the co-star, the Friends with Benefits actress, "I would say within the first two hours, Daniel set the greatest tone for not only the cast but also the crew.

"And it was every single day the same. And he's [Craig] got a lot to do. I mean, he is in everything. And there's monologue after monologue.

"And this man was capable of staying sharp and being so professional, and knew exactly how to toe the line of having fun with people," the Hollywood actress heaped praise over his professionalism.

Meanwhile, Craig showed gratitude for playing the protagonist role of a detective in the third instalment.

"How lucky am I to get to play something like this?... That's all I can think of when I think about this character," the 57-year-old actor confessed.

Hinting at the fourth instalment, he concluded, "Listen, I don't know. Rian hasn't written anything because we're getting this movie out. [If he] writes another script and it's as good as I think it probably will be, then it's an easy decision."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 26, 2025.