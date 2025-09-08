 
Geo News

'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer sees Daniel Craig return to solve new case

Daniel Craig sees another case about a murder mystery in the 'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2025

Netflix releases 'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer

A third instalment of the Knives Out series, Wake Up Dead Man, sees Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc to solve another mystery.

Apart from the 007 star, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden will star, with Rian Johnson serving as a director and writer.

“To understand this case, you need to look at the myth that’s being constructed,” Daniel says in the teaser. 

He continues, “A man gives a sermon. He then, in plain sight of everyone, walks into a sealed concrete box. Thirty seconds later, that man is lying dead. A classic, impossible crime.”

Its logline reads, “Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet. After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, a lack of suspects prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to team up with Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic.”

Wake Up Dead Man will land on streamer Netflix on Dec. 12 after its limited theatrical release in cinemas on Nov. 26.

Kelly Osbourne finds new source of happiness after dad Ozzy's death video
Kelly Osbourne finds new source of happiness after dad Ozzy's death
Gigi Hadid names first person ‘in the world' to know of pregnancy
Gigi Hadid names first person ‘in the world' to know of pregnancy
Dwayne Johnson reveals first career choice, and it was not acting or wrestling video
Dwayne Johnson reveals first career choice, and it was not acting or wrestling
Jessica Simpson makes shocking admission since being single
Jessica Simpson makes shocking admission since being single
Jack Osbourne drops bombshell about dad Ozzy's final days
Jack Osbourne drops bombshell about dad Ozzy's final days
Tom Holland works hard to stay fit for new 'Spider-Man'
Tom Holland works hard to stay fit for new 'Spider-Man'
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey facing challenges in career after parenthood
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey facing challenges in career after parenthood
Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis open up about 'Knives Out' filming experience
Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis open up about 'Knives Out' filming experience