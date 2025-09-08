'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer sees Daniel Craig return to solve new case

Netflix releases 'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer

A third instalment of the Knives Out series, Wake Up Dead Man, sees Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc to solve another mystery.



Apart from the 007 star, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden will star, with Rian Johnson serving as a director and writer.

“To understand this case, you need to look at the myth that’s being constructed,” Daniel says in the teaser.

He continues, “A man gives a sermon. He then, in plain sight of everyone, walks into a sealed concrete box. Thirty seconds later, that man is lying dead. A classic, impossible crime.”

Its logline reads, “Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet. After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, a lack of suspects prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to team up with Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic.”

Wake Up Dead Man will land on streamer Netflix on Dec. 12 after its limited theatrical release in cinemas on Nov. 26.