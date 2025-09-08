Jack Osbourne drops bombshell about dad Ozzy's final days

Jack Osbourne, son of Ozzy Osbourne, has opened up about his dad’s final days.

For the unversed, the Black Sabbath legend passed away due to a heart attack on July 22, 2025 at the age of 76 after his farewell show, Back to the Beginning, at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, on July 5.

In a lengthy YouTube video, Jack reflected on the final days of his father, revealing he “enjoyed” the afterglow of his star-filled final show and was in a happy place.

Calling to mind, the 39-year-old English-American media personality shared, “After his show, I stuck around for a week with my kids and hung out at the family house in England, and it was awesome.”

He added, “My dad was in an amazing mood. He was really happy. Every day he was opening up the newspaper and seeing different reviews and different stories from the Back to the Beginning show, and it was great.”

The Osbournes alum went on to reaffirm that Ozzy was “so happy that he did the show, and he was happy to kind of move into this next phase of his life.”

“He wanted to spend more time in England. He wanted to spend more time with my kids. He wanted to spend more time just exploring different things as much as he could,” Jack stated.