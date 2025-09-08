 
Jessica Simpson makes shocking admission since being single

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson split on January 13, 2025

September 08, 2025

Jessica Simpson admits ‘everybodys sexy’ as she remains single
Jessica Simpson admits ‘everybody's sexy’ as she remains single 

Jessica Simpson finds "everybody sexy right now."

The 45-year-old singer-and-actress admitted she has seen a lot of "cute guys" in the months since she parted from her husband Eric Johnson in January, after 10 years of marriage.

Discussing her contenders for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, she told the publication: "I mean, there are a lot of people who are sexy.”

"I'm single, so everybody's sexy right now,” Jessica joked.

"There are a lot of hotties… There are a lot of cute guys out there,” she added.

Jessica, who is a mother to Maxwell, Ace, and six-year-old Birdie with Eric - went on to name Charlie Hunnam, James Franco and Jamie Dornan as her top picks for the honour.

This comes after the TV personality was reported to have found "a new sense of confidence" following her split from Eric Johnson.

An insider told Us Weekly of the 45-year-old pop star, "She’s doing well since the split."

The source further explained: "She’s a different person since she’s been out of the relationship,” adding the Jessica Simpson "wasn’t happy for a long time" because of "trust and communication issues."

