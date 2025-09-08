Kelly Osbourne find new source of happiness after dad Ozzy's death

Kelly Osbourne finally reveals what truly makes her 'happy' after dad Ozzy's death

Kelly Osbourne has found a new way to “smile again” after the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The 40-year-old British TV personality and singer took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 8, revealing being with birds gives her happiness amid lifelong grief and sadness that came after the death of Ozzy due to a heart attack on July 22, 2025, at 76.

She posted a picture of herself beaming with an owl that was visible perching on her arm.

Kelly also added a caption over her post that read, “In all my sadness and grief, I have found something that truly makes me happy!”

“I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds!” The Papa Don’t Preach songstress added,

Another slide was a video featuring Kelly standing in a field gazing warmly at the owl that was sitting on her gloved hand. The owl then flew away but she tried to catch it around the field, lifting her arm before it came back to her a few seconds later.

“You are great,” she chimed.

Notably, this post comes a few days after Kelly, the Everything’s Alight crooner, made a post about grieving the sudden demise of her father, Ozzy, who was a lead vocalist of heavy metal band Black Sabbath.