Brendan Fraser reacts to Dwayne Johnson's career trajectory: 'I know, I can't'

Brendan Fraser speaks highly of his 'The Mummy Returns' costar Dwayne Johnson

Brendan Fraser is elated to see his The Mummy Returns costar Dwayne Johnson entering a new chapter in his career.

The 56-year-old American-Canadian actor is attending the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of his movie, Rental Family, where he conversed with PEOPLE magazine and reflected on Johnson’s forthcoming film, The Smashing Machine, which received amazing reviews at the Venice Film Festival last week.

Fraser said it would be difficult to wait for the 53-year-old actor and professional wrestler’s upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine, as he admitted, "I know, I can’t wait.”

When he was asked how it feels to witness Johnson's career evolution over the last two-plus decades, the Journey to the Center of the Earth star responded, "That's the kind of thing that you ask him to ask about me.”

"Dwayne, he's a really great guy and it's gonna be exciting to watch him emerge from this. I predict you'll be seeing a lot more of him on these red carpets in the days to come," he gushed.

For those unaware, Johnson stepped into the movie world in 2001 with the release of The Mummy Returns, an action-adventure sequel. He played the role of Imhotep along with Fraser, who portrayed Rick O’Connell in the film.

It is pertinent to mention that Rental Family is slated for a November 21, 2025 release while The Smashing Machine will hit theatres on October 3, 2025.