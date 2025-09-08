Gigi Hadid credits boyfriend Bradley Cooper for her acting career

Gigi Hadid has opened up about auditioning for a lead acting role after seeking inspiration from boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

In a cover story for Vogue’s October 2025 issue, the 30-year-old American fashion model and TV personality shed light on her personal and professional life.

She also reflected on her long-time friendship with Kendall Jenner and new projects inspired by her boyfriend, Cooper.

According to the outlet, Gigi’s relationship with the 12-time Academy Award-nominated actor and filmmaker has fuelled her creative ambitions, especially acting, since their dating rumours began in October 2023.

She even prepared herself for an audition for the role of Rapunzel in a live-action imagining of Tangled by taking singing lessons during Fashion Month.

"What do we do in this job anymore that scares us?" Gigi asked Jenner, who was also part of her in the cover shoot.

Notably, the Ocean's Eight actress did not get the part and the film seems to be on pause, but she said she was happy with her performance.

"I was really proud of my scene. The singing... I knew they were going to go with a real singer, but I’ll show you my audition scene later,” the mother of one quipped.

"I’m stoked... I need to see,” Jenner responded.

In April 2025, Gigi told the same outlet that she has a “very romantic and happy dynamic” with boyfriend Cooper.

"I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief,” she noted.