Ed Sheeran makes major life move amid tour plans

Ed Sheeran makes major life change

Ed Sheeran just revealed that he’s leaving the UK and moving to America.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the 2 Johnnies podcast, the British singer-songwriter said he is relocating to The States with wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughters, Lyra, five, and Jupiter, three.

"I'm just about to move to America," Ed said, before joking: "I feel like I might be the only person moving to America."

Further explaining his decision, the Shape Of You singer mentioned, "I'm going on tour there for a while and I have a family so I can't dip in and out. We're going and settling there."

While the 34-year-old has not revealed exactly where in the US would he be staying but previously, he has been very vocal about his love for Nashville, Tennessee, and his ambition to pursue country music.

"Nashville is, like, my favorite city in the States," he mentioned in a previous episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Ed continued, "My end goal would be like, I'm gonna move to Nashville and transition to country."

"I feel like I have to do it properly. And I feel like once you transition to country, you can't transition back. Once you're there, you're there,” the Azizam crooner further mentioned.

While he’s not on tour, Ed Sheeran spends most of his time at his estate in Suffolk. However, earlier this year, he expanded his property portfolio and got a large apartment in Brooklyn, New York, for more than $10 million (£9 million).