Lorde opens up about ‘understanding' herself

Lorde reveals her epiphany moment

Lorde just reflected on the moment she finally understood her gender identity.

In a DAZED Magazine cover story the pop star revealed that she "came into some understanding" about herself when she taped her chest for the first time in 2023.

The 28-year-old Ribs hitmaker acknowledged she knew it was "going to be a tricky one and that I wasn’t making it easy" when she said she was "in the middle gender-wise" in a May Rolling Stone cover story.

Lorde then noted she believes she "misquoted" saying that Chappell Roan asked her if she was "nonbinary."

"I feel really bad. She said, very sweetly, something like, 'So your pronouns are changing?' Lorde recalled, before noting that they aren't "right now."

"But some days, I can’t wear women’s clothes. I’ve had to figure out how to have my make-up done in a way that doesn’t make me feel trapped or tight or like the wrong thing. Now I just tell people, 'Treat it like male grooming,'" the Royals singer further mentioned.

Lorde said she had "no idea there would be days when I felt totally out-of-body, and it was because I was wearing women’s clothes when it wasn’t the right thing,” and for her "it’s all a journey."

She continued, "I have no idea where it’s gonna go; it doesn’t feel like I’ve arrived anywhere permanent at all. I’m sure it’ll keep unfurling, the way these things do.”

The Team crooner also felt surprised over the fact that how much "shame" she felt.

"I came into some understanding about myself, and felt a very pure version of myself present. I think it was the end of 2023," said Lorde, referencing the time she taped her chest for the first time.

At that time, Lorde was also just at the beginning of writing her song, Man of the Year. "I’d really been feeling this stuff bubble up and talking about it a lot in therapy."

"We started writing the song, and I saw this TV performance of it [in my mind’s eye], and it wasn’t even finished,” she recalled, adding, "And in the performance I saw myself in jeans, no shirt. And I thought about how I would actually do that on TV. It wasn’t a bra. I had this roll of tape and grabbed it, put my jeans on, taped up, and saw myself – and was like, 'F**k, that’s me.' Suddenly, I could see it. It was scary."

"But now I feel so beautiful in both ways. I feel vulnerable and calm. It really tripped me out," Lorde concluded.