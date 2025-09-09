 
Christina Haack's beau gives surprising shoutout to her ex Ant Anstead

The HGTV star’s boyfriend Chris Larocca praised her second ex husband Ant Anstead

September 09, 2025

Christina Haack’s new man Chris Larocca applauds ex Ant Anstead’s party skills

Christina Haack's beau Chris Larocca gave surprising shout out to her ex husband Ant Anstead.

After her third ex husband, Josh Hall, branded the Flip Off star as "immature" in a post-divorce interview with Daily Mail, Christina's current boyfriend Chris applauded Ant Anstead's party skills.

On the occasion of Christina and Ant's son Hudson's 6th birthday, the Born Mechanic host threw a 'fun' filled bash and both the parents posted a joint post on Instagram to share insights of the event.

The post included several snaps from the soccer-themed birthday party, featuring the first slide of Ant carrying the birthday boy posing for the picture along with Christina.

“Hudzo explained it’s his 'golden birthday' as he’s 6 on the 6th! Legend! Weekend celebrating our miracle boy with a CHAOS filled party we all gone need a lay down,” Anstead gushed in the caption.

“Hudzo we love you Xx," the proud dad added.

In the comment section, Christina remarked that the party was “So fun.”

Her boyfriend Chris also rushed into the comment section and said that it was full of "fun" and praised Ant's party skills, writing, "Great job @ant_anstead and @christinahaack.”

The pictures showed the event was full of fun activities for kids, including an obstacle course, pinata hitting and many more.

Christina's elder son Brayden, whom she shares with her first ex husband Tarek El Moussa, was also among the attendees.

