Prince William admits strict dessert rule as Kate Middleton spills the story

Prince William's brownie secrets spilled by Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton teased Prince William for being "fussy" about his brownies as future king has strict dessert rules!

On the third death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth on Monday, September 8, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a royal visit to the National Federation of Women's Institutes (WI) in London.

The royal couple shared a playful moment over dessert, while having a conversation with WI members over some baked goods.

While sampling baked goods like Campari cake and brownies, Prince William revealed his particular preferences. “I know my brownies,” he said, as captured in a video shared on X by a fan account with username @tokkianami.

Kate Middleton added, “William is very fussy about it,” to which the future king agreed.

The future king's rule for the perfect brownie? “Never put nuts in a brownie.”

Kate laughed and quipped, “I had to learn the hard way,” drawing giggles from WI members.

Another humorious moment during the visit was when William was told by WI member Hilary Fraser that he couldn’t join unless he “put on a skirt," via Daily Mail.

William joked back at the time, "Well, for a chocolate brownie, Hilary, you never know what I’ll do."

William and Kate also posted few glimpses of the visit to their official Instagram account to pay a loving tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II's memory.