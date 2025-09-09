Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson reveal their 'soul' connecting bond

Emily Blunt praises Dwayne Johnson's 'gentle and quite interior'

Emily Blunt revealed how "fast" she and Dwayne Johnson became pals at The Smashing Machine set, "like an immediate secret language."

The WWE star and the Devil Wears Prada actress candidly spoke about their sweet bond at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

During a Q & A session with "In Conversation with..." panel, The Smashing Machine costars were asked about chemistry.

“We just became very fast friends, like an immediate secret language, which I think you feel with certain people that you work with," Emily said.

“We just talked and shared our souls. And I was just really taken by, I guess, how different he was from what I had imagined," she recalled their time spent while filming on set

“He was so gentle and quite interior and sort of contemplative and kind, just easy. Like, so lovely to be around, funny and quick, all these qualities,” Emily gushed.

Dawyne did not hold back from praising Emily and joined her saying, "I also want to give Emily her flowers too. She is one of the greatest actors of our time — of all time. And also one of my best friends."

“In order to go to the place we were going to go, you have to have love, and then you have to have trust. And the love and the trust then allow for vulnerability. We could not have done that without this love and trust and vulnerability that we have.”

“I want to thank you, because you are the greatest,” he added.