Jennifer Lawrence reveals her newborn's name without realizing it?

Jennifer Lawrence slipped up on second baby’s name?

Jennifer Lawrence might have accidentally revealed the moniker of her second baby.

The Passengers star, who welcomed her second baby privately earlier in 2025, appeared to have unveiled her youngest one's name while she was spotted running errands on the street in New York City this week, via People.

Lawrence was photographed in casual attire, sporting blue T-shirt paired with blue jeans. She completed her look wearing shades and carrying a black bag.

Her notable accessory was two key chains with two prominent names on it, hanging off a keyring.

The names appeared to be the names of her two sons, text on one keychain read "Cy", which is the name of her three-year-old son, while name on the other keychain was "Louie" , seemingly her new born's moniker.

For the unversed, the actress shares her kids with husband Cooke Maroney.

Back in April, People reported that Lawrence welcomed her second child with Maroney in March after the pair was spotted on a family stroll in New York City.

She announced her second pregnancy in October 2024 via a Vogue Instagram post.

"Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney," the caption read of the announcement post as a spokesperson of Lawrence told the publisher at the time.

The Die, My Love star recently opened up about her motherhood journey in a press conference at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival

"Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible," she said in May.