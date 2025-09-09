Where Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez stand after split?

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez remain on good terms post split?

Ben Affleck and Jenifer Lopez have maintained a "friendly" bond post divorce as their blended family remains close.

Months after the Gone Girl actor and the singer-songwriter finalized their divorce, A source privy to People revealed insights into the ex couple relationship post-split

"Things between Ben and Jennifer are good," the insider told the outlet.

Though the pair parted ways two years after tying knot in 2022, as per insider, Affleck and Lopez have kept an amicable bond.

"Even though they’re not together anymore, they’ve stayed on friendly terms," the tattler noted.

Moreover, the source close to Affleck also noted the former partners' "kids are still really close."

"They have the same groups of friends, they see each other and they talk all the time. They make sure the kids know they get along. The most important thing to both of them is raising their kids in a supportive environment, so they plan to stay in each other’s lives," the bird chirped.

For the unversed, Lopez is mom to twins Max and Emme, whom she welcomed with ex husband Marc Anthony. Affleck shares three kids: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.