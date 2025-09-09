Dwayne Johnson breaks silence over his 'slimmed down' look

Dwayne Johnson breaks silence over his shocking transformation

Dwayne Johnson has finally revealed the real reason behind losing weight.

The WWE star's fans were shocked to see his "slimmed" physique, after he stepped out for the world premiere of his new movie The Smashing Machine during the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

Now, during a recent Q&A session at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival’s “In Conversation With…” series, Johnson revealed he is "teaming up" with The Smashing Machine's director, Benny Safdie, for an upcoming project and he is shedding weight for it.

"We're gonna make a film called Lizard Music, which is based on a novel written by Daniel Pinkwater," he revealed.

Sharing insights of the character he shared, "(Johnson's role) is a very whimsical and eccentric 70-something-year-old man called the Chicken Man. And his best friend is a 70-something-year-old chicken."

As the Jumanji actor bulked up for portraying former MMA fighter and UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr, in Smashing Machine, now, Johnson joked he is eating "less chicken" to shed weight for the new role.

"This is me slimmed down," he revealed. "In the process of slimming down. I still have a long ways to go."

"I'm so excited because I get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine. Can't wait," Rock added.