Prince Harry spills his and Meghan Markle's Netflix watch list

Prince Harry shares his Netlfix recommendations

Prince Harry gave a rare glimpse into life at home with Meghan Markle during his first of several outings in the UK this week.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday when 13-year-old Grace Tutt, a Special Recognition winner, asked for his Netflix recommendations.

One particular recommendation from the father-of-two was political thriller Hostage and another, hit reality dating show Love Is Blind, People Magazine reported.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s own Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is now in its second season. The couple recently renewed their multi-year first-look deal with the streaming platform, which is expected to include more scripted series, documentaries, and feature films.

During the awards ceremony, Harry also took time to reflect on the resilience of the children being honored.

“I have always said for many years that I still have a child inside of me, and I think all of us do,” he said. “Being among these kids brings that out of me.”

He added, “Out of all the qualities these kids have, without question, their resilience is top still.”