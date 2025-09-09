 
Geo News

Prince Harry spills his and Meghan Markle's Netflix watch list

Prince Harry reveals shows he and wife Meghan Markle are watching

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2025

Prince Harry shares his Netlfix recommendations
Prince Harry shares his Netlfix recommendations

Prince Harry gave a rare glimpse into life at home with Meghan Markle during his first of several outings in the UK this week.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday when 13-year-old Grace Tutt, a Special Recognition winner, asked for his Netflix recommendations.

One particular recommendation from the father-of-two was political thriller Hostage and another, hit reality dating show Love Is Blind, People Magazine reported.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s own Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is now in its second season. The couple recently renewed their multi-year first-look deal with the streaming platform, which is expected to include more scripted series, documentaries, and feature films.

During the awards ceremony, Harry also took time to reflect on the resilience of the children being honored.

“I have always said for many years that I still have a child inside of me, and I think all of us do,” he said. “Being among these kids brings that out of me.”

He added, “Out of all the qualities these kids have, without question, their resilience is top still.”

Dwayne Johnson hails Emily Blunt as ‘one of the greatest actors of all time'
Dwayne Johnson hails Emily Blunt as ‘one of the greatest actors of all time'
Jimmy Kimmel uncertain of his late-night hosting future
Jimmy Kimmel uncertain of his late-night hosting future
Jennifer Lawrence reveals her newborn's name without realizing it?
Jennifer Lawrence reveals her newborn's name without realizing it?
Gisele Bündchen shows off 11 custom luggage worth $30k+
Gisele Bündchen shows off 11 custom luggage worth $30k+
Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson reveal their 'soul' connecting bond
Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson reveal their 'soul' connecting bond
Ashley Tisdale celebrates 11th wedding anniversary with Christopher French
Ashley Tisdale celebrates 11th wedding anniversary with Christopher French
Prince William admits strict dessert rule as Kate Middleton spills the story video
Prince William admits strict dessert rule as Kate Middleton spills the story
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals truth about 'best buds' bond with Teyana Taylor
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals truth about 'best buds' bond with Teyana Taylor