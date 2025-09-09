Lady Gaga dedicates MTV VMA wins to fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga honours fiancé Michael Polansky after MTV VMA wins

Lady Gaga gave fiancé Michael Polansky a shoutout on Monday over MTV Video Music Awards wins.

The Mayhem artist took to Instagram after bagging four wins from the MTV awards show held Sunday, marking the celebration with a special message to Polansky.

"Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you — talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined," the pop star began.

"I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy. It fills my heart with happiness how much you love them because we get to love them every day together--you care as much as I do about people feeling seen in the world," she continued.

"I'm forever grateful for how much you love and fight for me. You work so so hard with me from dawn till dusk every day living the music, performances, and plans with your blood sweat and tears — to see it through every step of the way this year I am the luckiest girl alive. I love you endlessly."

Gaga, who was nominated for 12 awards this year, went on to praise Polansky for his role in both her personal and professional life, describing their relationship as a rare kind of love. "Having your creative partnership in our art, business, and in love — is a love I've never known," she shared. "You are a true renaissance man — your mind and kind heart are what make you shine. I’ve seen there's nothing you can't do."

In closing, Gaga declared, "You are MY artist of the year. And the love of my life. Thank you for making all our Mayhem dreams come true. I love you."

Gaga and Polansky confirmed their engagement in July 2024 after he proposed on April Fool's Day.