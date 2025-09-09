 
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's kids 'talk all the time' despite divorce

Jennifer Lopez shares twins with ex Marc Anthony while Ben Affleck shares his three kids with ex Jennifer Garner

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2025

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's kids 'still really close' despite divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family is still close.

A source has claimed that “things between Ben and Jennifer are good" now, adding that "even though they’re not together anymore, they’ve stayed on friendly terms."

The source close to Affleck, 53, also added that terms between their children are also well.

"The kids are still really close," the Affleck source told People Magazine of Lopez's 17-year-old twins Max and Emme and Affleck's three kids—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 53.

"They have the same groups of friends, they see each other and they talk all the time. They make sure the kids know they get along."

"The most important thing to both of them is raising their kids in a supportive environment, so they plan to stay in each other’s lives.”

Decades after calling off their first engagement, Affleck and Lopez reconnected and married in 2022. They split two years later and finalised their divorce in January.

"She's a great mom and always gave Ben's kids the same love," a Lopez source shared. "Even though her contact with Ben is now more sporadic, they make sure the kids can spend time together whenever they want."

