Lizzo talks about her return to music following lawsuits

Lizzo recalls her return to music after legal troubles

Lizzo revealed that her plan to return to music didn't work out the way she had hoped.

In a new interview with New York, the 37-year-old singer opened up about her return to the music world after facing multiple lawsuits.

"I put out those two singles, and it feels like I had a crash course in what putting music out as a pop artist in 2025 looks like, and it’s … interesting,” said the Good as Hell hitmaker.

"The industry and the landscape change every year. What worked last year is not going to work this year," she added.

The musician further told the publication that she knew how to make a hit before taking a hiatus from music, but these changes have thrown her off.

“I’m flying by the seat of my pants. Which is crazy because I had three years to plan this s--- out, and all of my plans kind of crumbled," said the Pink hitmaker.

Lizzo, who released her mixtape My Face Hurts from Smiling in June, further said, "I think I needed to drop those songs so I could subvert that expectation of me, because, in turn, it created this new discovery that I really wanted."

"I wanted people to rediscover who I am and fall in love with her all over again," continued the Cuz I Love You singer.

Lizzo added that she was struggling to make new music as she was embroiled in multiple lawsuits.

In August 2023, Lizzo's backup dancer filed a lawsuit against the singer, accusing her of sexual harassment and racial harassment.

However, the Still Bad songstress shut down the allegations made against her in an Instagram post.

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she said at that time.

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not," added Lizzo.