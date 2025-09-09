Breaking Bad's Raymond Cruz arrested on suspicions of misdemeanour battery

'Breaking Bad' actor Raymond Cruz arrested for allegedly spraying water at woman

Actor Raymond Cruz, best known for his role as drug kingpin Tuco Salamanca in Breaking Bad, was arrested Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.

The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. in front of Cruz’s Los Angeles home, according to LAPD spokesperson Officer David Cuellar.

“There was basically a dispute with the victim, which is when Cruz allegedly sprayed water towards the victim,” Cuellar told People Magazine.

Cruz’s longtime talent agent, Raphael Berko, shared his version of events with the outlet, stating that the actor was washing his car when a white minivan carrying three women parked “a half an inch” from his bumper.

Cruz asked them to move their vehicle but they allegedly refused.

“He told them, ‘You're not giving me room, and it’s going to get wet,’” Berko said. “So he began washing his car, and they started filming him.”

According to Berko, Cruz asked the women to stop recording. “When he turned around to tell them to stop filming, he was still hosing down the car, and some of the water hit the front of their car.”

One of the women called the police, leading to Cruz's arrest. “It’s unbelievable,” Berko said. “This is someone who’s never been arrested, who played a police detective on The Closer and Major Crimes for 15 years, and lives in that neighborhood — and he was taken to jail in handcuffs.”

Berko added that Cruz was treated respectfully by officers during his time in custody. “Raymond is very grateful to all of the LAPD personnel. They were gracious, kind, and reassuring during the five hours he was held.”

Cruz was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on October 1. As of now, no formal charges have not been filed.