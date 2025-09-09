Glen Powell, Olivia Jade's relationship status revealed

Glen Powell, Olivia Jade are 'not dating,' confirms source

Glen Powell and Olivia Jade are not dating, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly.

Recently, the Anyone But You actor and the YouTuber were seen enjoying dinner in New York City, igniting dating rumors.

Now, a source close to Olivia spoke to the outlet and denied the rumors.

“They are close friends and are not dating,” the confidant said. “They have been friends for several years.”

The source further spilled to the outlet that Glen and Olivia met through the influencer's mom, Lori Laughlin.

A tipster added that Glen is friends with her Full House co-star John Stamos.

“They are all family friends and run in the same circle,” explained the insider. “She is now living in New York City and is enjoying new experiences.”

On August 31, Glen and Olivia were photographed enjoying dinner at Il Cantinori in NYC.

It is pertinent to mention that Olivia recently broke up with Jacob Elordi after four years of dating.

Last week, the social media star shared a vlog on YouTube, where she disclosed that she was going to therapy to work through some "uncomfortable changes" following her breakup with the Saltburn actor.

“I think summer gets painted as this like carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be,” said Olivia.