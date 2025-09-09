Angelina Jolie addresses the anchor she's clung to while making ‘Couture'

Angelina Jolie weighs in on the pure ‘overwhelm’ she felt making ‘Couture’

Activist and actor Angelina Jolie just wore her heart on her sleeve and got honest about the one thing she clung to, in order to deal with the feelings of ‘vulnerability’ she felt being on the set of Couture.

The film, which is set to premiere at the 2025 Toronto Film Festival, tells the story about a 50-year-old woman who has just been diagnosed with a very aggressive form of breast cancer, following a new film commission.

She spoke to Variety ahead of this release and tugged at heartstrings with her admission.

“I have always found the heaviest films tend to have the most loving sets,” she started by saying.

In Jolie’s eyes, “there’s something quite comforting about having real conversations and having real feelings with a shared community.”

And this movie she claims “was quite healing in many ways because you look at the other faces of the people on the set”.

A big reason for that, according to the actor who’s lost her own mom to cancer is “because one in three people have cancer, and most everybody’s been in a hospital room with somebody they’ve loved.”

Before concluding she also said, “Everybody on set has lost someone they’ve loved.”

In order to feel closer to her own mother the actor claims she wore one of her necklaces to keep from feeling too “vulnerable.”

For those unversed, Jolie herself ended up having a preventative double mastectomy after she lost her mom to ovarian and breast cancer BRCA1 gene.

What is pertinent to mention that the BRCA1 gene is a tumor suppressor gene that works by repairing damaged DNA, however, if there is a mutation or variant expressed the risk of developing cancer increases.