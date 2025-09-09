Nikki Glaser drops a bombshell: ‘Travis Kelce will ruin some relationships'

Nikki Glaser makes a shell-shocking comment about people’s relationship

American stand-up comedian, actress, and television host, Nikki Glaser has just gotten up close and honest about what she thinks regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

The star shared these thoughts alongside Entertainment Tonight at during her time at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

She not only gushed over the couple when she said, “I’m not one to say I saw it coming, but it’s just very obvious to me that this was going to be lasting forever.”

But also noted, “he’s obsessed with her, and that’s what every girl deserves, and every guy deserves.”

This was all before she dropped her bombshell comment about how badly “I think it’s gonna ruin some relationships, to be honest.”

She explained her reasons for this thoughts near the end of the chat and said, “I think a lot of people watched that and were like, ‘I deserve that. I deserve that type of enthusiasm, and I deserve that kind of person who celebrates me in that way’.”

So “I think there’s a lot of people watching it like, ‘Maybe I deserve better’,” she concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26th, with a collection of intimate and loved-up snaps on the singer’s Instagram account.

The pictures featured, midrange shots, some from a distance that showcased the venue as well as one picture showing the picture close up.

Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram

The ring in question is a roung old mine diamond with a bezel-set that is in yellow gold according to Vogue.

According to The Independent, Steven Singer, from Steven Singer Jewelers claims “it looks like 7.5 carats and set in an antique decorative reproduction with engravings and either 14k or 18k gold or rose gold.”

“The price of the ring depends on who sold it and if at retail. Most likely $1.5 to $2 million. For us it would have been $1 million.”