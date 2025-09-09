Emily Blunt follows black theme at 'The Smashing Machine' premiere

Emily Blunt turned heads at the premiere of The Smashing Machine during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on Monday evening.

The 42-year-old actress showcased a striking black ensemble featuring a sheer lace panel and keyhole cut-out, paired with low-waisted striped trousers.

She completed the look with silver earrings, softly waved brunette tresses, and understated makeup that highlighted her natural features.

According to Daily Mail, Blunt was joined on the red carpet by her husband, John Krasinsk, who appeared in a three-piece grey suit and black tie.

The pair posed together before joining co-star Dwayne Johnson and director Benny Safdie at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Moreover, Johnson also drew attention with his dramatic physical transformation for the role of MMA legend Mark Kerr.

The actor arrived in a fitted black suit worn without a shirt, showcasing his leaner physique after reportedly shedding 60 pounds for the film.

As per the outlet, his use of prosthetics and a wig added to the resemblance with Kerr, whose turbulent career and personal life form the basis of the movie.

Directed by Safdie and produced by Johnson, The Smashing Machine explores Kerr’s rise in mixed martial arts, his struggles with addiction, and his volatile relationship with his wife, Dawn, portrayed by Blunt.

Furthermore, the film, based on John Hyams’ 2002 HBO documentary, is set for release on October 3.