Gigi Hadid makes surprising revelation about Disney's 'Tangled' remake

Gigi Hadid has revealed she auditioned for the role of Rapunzel in Disney’s planned live-action remake of Tangled.

The 30-year-old supermodel, who has been looking to expand her career into acting, told Vogue that she even took singing lessons in preparation for the part.

“I was really proud of my scene,” Hadid said, though she admitted she doubted her chances because the studio would likely prefer a trained singer.

Hadid, reportedly inspired by her boyfriend Bradley Cooper’s acclaimed acting career, has previously appeared in small cameos and voice roles, including in Ocean’s 8.

However, the project she auditioned for is now on hold, as per the outlet.

Disney paused development of Tangled following the poor box office performance of its 2025 live-action Snow White.

Furthermore, the animated Tangled (2010) originally starred Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi and offered a comedic twist on the Rapunzel fairy tale.

The remake had director Michael Gracey attached, with a script from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, before being shelved.