The Kid Laroi, Tate McRae maintain distance in first public appearance post breakup

The Kid Laroi and Tate McRae narrowly avoided a run-in at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, marking their first public appearance at the same event since their reported breakup in July.

Laroi, born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, walked the red carpet in a white tuxedo paired with a black shirt, shiny black shoes, and a silver watch.

Later in the evening, McRae, posed for photographers in a bold black leotard and stockings, smiling as she celebrated wins for Song of Summer and Best Editing.

According to Daily Mail, the sighting was a sharp contrast to last year’s VMAs, when the couple packed on the PDA, arriving hand in hand and cozying up throughout the evening.

At the time, Laroi confirmed their relationship on stage during a concert in Ireland, following months of speculation.

Their split became apparent in July, with Laroi later assuring fans that the two had parted on “good terms,” as per the outlet.

The Canadian hitmaker and Australian rapper had previously shared loved-up snapshots on social media, including a tropical getaway earlier this year with friends Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge.