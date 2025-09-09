Justin Bieber gives fans sweet treat with rare glimpses of son Jack

Justin Bieber gave fans a rare look at his son, Jack Blues, in a series of Instagram posts on Monday.

The 31-year-old pop star, who has nearly 300 million followers, uploaded photos of himself kayaking with his one-year-old son, who celebrated his first birthday on August 22.

Bieber sported pieces from his SKYLRK fashion line, including a red sweatshirt and matching beanie, while also sharing close-up selfies highlighting his beard and nose piercing.

Hailey Bieber added to the family updates by posting her own snapshot of Jack on her Instagram Story.

The couple, who will mark their seventh wedding anniversary this week, have remained protective of their child’s privacy, avoiding public photos that reveal his face.

The posts came shortly after Bieber released his latest album, SWAG II, which heavily references his marriage to Hailey.

The project follows July’s surprise drop of SWAG and coincided with Hailey’s billion-dollar Rhode skincare partnership with e.l.f. Beauty.

Jack also made a brief appearance in the visualizer for Bieber’s track Yukon, giving fans their first glimpse of the couple’s son beyond carefully curated family photos.