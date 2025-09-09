'The Smashing Machine' Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt heap praise on each other

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt share 'The Smashing Machine' filming experience

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starred together in the 2025 biographical movie, The Smashing Machine, about the life of legendary mixed martial arts (LMMA) and UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

During their appearance at Toronto International Film Festival, they heaped praise over each other, as per People.

"She is one of the greatest actors of our time — of all time. And also one of my best friends," the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor began by lauding.

Sharing his effort to build a bond with his on-screen love interest, he explained, "In order to go to the place we were going to go, you have to have love, and then you have to have trust. And the love and the trust then allow for vulnerability."

"We could not have done that without this love and trust and vulnerability that we have," Johnson added.

Gushing about her friendship with her co-star, The Devil Wears Parada actress chimed in, "We just became very fast friends, like an immediate secret language, which I think you feel with certain people that you work with."

"We just talked and shared our souls. And I was just really taken by, I guess, how different he was from what I had imagined.

"He was so gentle and quite interior and sort of contemplative and kind, just easy. Like, so lovely to be around, funny and quick, all these qualities," Blunt concluded.

The Smashing Machine is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 3, 2025.